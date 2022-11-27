Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden number within 5 seconds

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions occur when our brain and eye do not work together as they should. Illusions occur when the brain and the eyes do not communicate properly. The eyes want to tell the brain something that the brain does not understand, resulting in confusion, which is the basic premise of the optical illusion.Although optical illusions are intended to fool our brains, they are also a great source of entertainment. It holds your attention for a short period of time, which is beneficial to your brain. It can also help you improve your observation skills. Do you want to give your brain some light exercise? Then try this quick optical illusion challenge right now.

The aim, as stated in the title, is to find the hidden number in 5 seconds. The key to solving this optical challenge is to carefully examine the image; by concentrating on the image, you can see the number reveal itself to you. Examine the image carefully and try to find the number.

Did you figure out the number?Do you need a hint?It's right here. It is a three-digit number that is right in front of you. How many of you spotted the hidden number? It is estimated that two out of every ten people will be able to find the hidden number within the time limit. Are you among them? Hurry, there isn't much time left. Those who figured out the number deserve a standing ovation.

Some of you who haven't figured out the number should keep reading for the solution.