World Cup 2023: Meet Afghan fangirl Wazhma Ayoubi, businesswoman in Dubai, congratulating Shami, Kohli

Ayoubi has been one of the star attractions of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Previously, she previously spotted at the Asia Cup held this year.

IANS

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023 IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team have shown sheer dominance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, where the Men in Blue won all ten matches played in the tournament. Amidst the jubilant cheers for India's triumphant semi-final victory against New Zealand, the spotlight unexpectedly turned to Afghan fan Wazhma Ayoubi, who is captivating the hearts of millions as an ardent cricket fan.

Her passionate support and unwavering enthusiasm for the game have sparked a wildfire across social media, leaving many curious to uncover the story behind this remarkable fan.

Ayoubi has been one of the star attractions of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Previously, she previously spotted at the Asia Cup held this year.

Ayoubi, who is a businesswoman based in Dubai, is not just an ardent cricket enthusiast but also a powerhouse figure in the realms of business, influence, and activism.

Her bio on X speaks volumes about her diverse passions, spanning from "real estate to advocating for sustainable and ethical fashion and her resolute commitment to "smashing patriarchy".

Apart from supporting her team, Ayoubi has garnered global attention for her heartfelt support of the Indian cricket team and her deep admiration for India's premier fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Her recent posts on X indicate her presence in India, where she's fully immersed in the excitement of the ODI World Cup matches featuring the Afghanistan team. Her social media is buzzing with videos capturing her spirited cheers from the stadium, passionately supporting the Afghan players during these thrilling encounters.

Ayoubi recently extended her congratulations to Mohammed Shami for his remarkable performance during the semi-final against New Zealand, acknowledging his historic contribution to the team's success.

"OMG, 7 wickets! What an impact and what a cricketer #MohammedShami Congratulations team India," she wrote on X after India vs New Zealand semifinal.

She also expressed her elation over Shami's exceptional performance against England in the league stage match where the fast bowler claimed 4 scalps in India's 100-run win. "What a player, @MdShami11 #INDvSL,” she tweeted. After Shami's spell against England, she tweeted: “He owns the ground. What a magnificent player @MdShami11 #IndiaVsEngland," she wrote on X.

During the Asia Cup 2023, ahead of India's match against Bangladesh, Ayoubi donned a jersey previously worn by Virat Kohli during the 2022 tournament. Adding a unique touch, the jersey was not just a piece of memorabilia but had been signed by the Indian cricketing icon himself.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The jersey I am wearing to support my favourite team is the one worn by king @imVkohli himself in the #AsiaCup22, at the #INDvAFG match. It is also signed by him. I will change it when I get a new one signed by the GOAT himself. #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL #AsiaCup23Final."

