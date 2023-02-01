Noida news: Meet Priya Gupta, Bareilly woman who acted as Manjulika on Noida Metro train

Noida news: Priya Gupta's father's name is Pradeep Kumar Gupta. (Photo courtesy: Instagram)

Noida news: Recently, a young woman scared commuters on a Noida Metro train after she played the role of Manjulika, a supernatural villain in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. She was seen in a viral video walking about the Noida Metro, dancing like the character played by Vidya Balan. She tapped a person who ran away after watching her eccentric behaviour. However, some netizens objected to her behaviour. They said such a behaviour could pose a risk for the safety of the travellers. The woman has been identified as Priya Gupta, an actor and Instagram influencer. The CEO of the Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, however, has ruled out action against Priya Gupta. "This is to clarify that video going viral on various Social Media Platforms is a part of a commercial advertisement shooting which was held on 22.12.2022 under approved NMRC Policy for Film Shooting. Also, video clips are morphed and edited. NMRC has approved Film Shooting Policy where it provides its infrastructure including Rolling Stock on rental basis to earn Non- Fare Box Revenue," she said in a statement, putting at rest the controversy. Who is Priya Gupta?

Priya Gupta is an actor and a social media influencer. She is from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

Priya Gupta's father's name is Pradeep Kumar Gupta who lives at Hargobind Nagar at Stadium Road. Priya Gupta now lives in Mumbai where she is trying to make her mark in the entertainment industry. She has been appearing in various entertainment properties over the years.

She has worked in some OTT web series. She also worked in an English show as an actor.

She has also shot promotional videos for e-commerce websites and other brands. She recently worked in a short-film.

She is very popular on social media. She has over 27000 followers on Instagram. She often makes videos on social media for her followers, reported Amar Ujala.

Some reports say she is a physiotherapist by training.