Nepal plane crash: Viral TikTok video shows air hostess moments before disaster occurs

Twenty-four-year-old Ale, a prominent TikToker in Nepal, videotaped herself dancing to a Bollywood tune and posing on board the plane.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Screen Grab

TikTok footage of Yeti Airlines flight attendants, captured just minutes before Sunday's fatal accident in Nepal, has gone viral online. When the plane carrying 72 passengers crashed into a river canyon just seconds before landing at the brand-new airport in Pokhara on Sunday morning, Oshin Ale Magar was one of the four cabin crew members who lost their lives.

Ale, 24, is a well-known TikToker from Nepal who videotaped himself dancing to a Bollywood tune and posing on the plane.

There are more than 28.5 thousand views on the now viral video on Twitter, and many Twitter users have posted condolences on the post.

One user commented, “So sad to see this post. My heartfelt respect. REST IN PEACE.” Another user commented, “May God keep her soul in peace. It's extremely unfortunate.” Another user said, “No one knowns what happen next in life.” There are numerous comments like this in the post. 

With 68 lives lost out of a total of 72, the Yeti Airline accident in Nepal is one of the worst air disasters in the country's history. On Sunday morning, the flight en route to Kathmandu crashed with a fiery explosion.

While attempting to land at Pokhara International Airport, the twin-engine ATR 72 plane from Kathmandu crashed and burst into flames. There were 68 passengers and 4 crew members on the Pokhara-Kathmandu flight, and 68 have now been confirmed dead.

