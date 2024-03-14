Mukesh Ambani shares how he proposed to Nita Ambani for marriage; Watch viral video

The couple had been courting for three weeks and suddenly he decided to propose after realising that she was the one for him.

Mukesh Ambani was seen emotional during the pre-wedding ceremony of his youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant, which took place earlier this month. Now, a video of an old interview with celebrity host Simi Garewal has put the limelight on his love story with his wife Nita Ambani.

In the interview, the Reliance Industries chairman shared that he proposed marriage to her while stuck in a traffic jam on Mumbai's Pedder Road. The couple had been courting for three weeks and suddenly he decided to propose after realising that she was the one for him.

"Nita was really the first girl I had seen," he told Garewal. "I had pretty much made up my mind that this is it, this is my life partner. So once when we were driving down Peddar Road, it occurred to me out of the blue and I said, 'Nita, will you marry me? Just say yes or no now.'"

Nita Ambani expressed that she hesitated and asked him to drive because they were causing traffic jam. "People were shouting and cars were blowing horns and I said 'Mukesh, move on.' And he said, 'Tell me yes or no. I shall not move the car,” she said.

Mukesh Ambani then had to ask her for a third time before she eventually accepted his proposal.

Later, Nita Ambani questioned her to-be-husband, about what he would have done if she had rejected his proposal, "Would you have asked me to get out of the car then and there and driven off?'" Mukesh Ambani recalled. "I said, 'No, I would have dropped you off home and we would have remained friends.'"

The couple tied the knot in 1985 and have three children: Akash, Isha, and Anant. While Akash and Isha are married and have kids, Anant Ambani's marriage to Radhika Merchant is slated for July this year.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share