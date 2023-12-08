Headlines

Men confront charging elephant with slippers, viral video sparks online debate

A video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer captured a dangerous encounter in Assam where a group of men provocatively faced off against a charging elephant.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

The internet, often flooded with heartwarming videos showcasing the bond between animals and humans, recently took a dark turn when a video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan captured a harrowing encounter between a massive elephant and a group of men in Assam.

In the shared footage, the elephant is seen charging aggressively at the group, prompting a risky standoff. Rather than retreating, the men shockingly retaliated, wielding slippers in hand to fend off the charging giant. Kaswan's accompanying caption on X encourages viewers to ponder over who the true 'animal' is in this unsettling scenario.

The video quickly went viral, triggering a widespread debate on social media regarding the dangers of human-wildlife interaction. Many expressed astonishment at the audacity of the men involved, highlighting the inherent risks of provoking a wild elephant and stressing the potential harm to both humans and the animal.

Online reactions varied, with one user bluntly stating, "This is so stupid," while another commented, "Stupidity at its peak." A third user expressed their disapproval with a simple, "Not acceptable," and a fourth user condemned the actions, stating, "This is very wrong."

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and risks associated with encounters between humans and wildlife, prompting a broader conversation about responsible behavior in shared environments.

