Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Most recently, during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Pyongyang Stadium, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Kim Jong Un publicly kissed his daughter and reciprocated with a kiss from her as well.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:57 PM IST

The emergence of Kim Jong Un's young daughter, Ju Ae, onto the public stage in North Korea has sparked intense speculation and intrigue. Believed to be around 10 years old, she has made several public appearances alongside her father, leading South Korean intelligence agencies to perceive her as one of his strongest successors.

Ju Ae first appeared in the public eye about a year ago, during a missile test with her father, Kim Jong Un. Since then, she has been seen at various key public events in North Korea. Her visibility increased during a trip to the Air Force headquarters in November, where a photo of her with her father wearing sunglasses and long coats was captured.

Speculation about her potential role in the North Korean leadership is rife, with intelligence agencies closely observing her involvement in public events. Despite her young age, the North Korean succession process is under consideration, given that she appears healthy and Kim Jong Un reportedly has at least one other child.

As Kim Jong Un turns 40 this Monday, the discussion around his daughter's future role in the North Korean regime intensifies. The prospect of her involvement in the succession process remains a topic of interest amid the complexities of the North Korean leadership transition.

The evolving narrative around Ju Ae underscores the dynamics and speculation surrounding the secretive North Korean leadership, with her presence offering glimpses into the regime's future.

