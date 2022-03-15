Meet the 23-year-old Pranay Pathole, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's 'Twitter friend'

Do you know SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has an Indian friend? Well you may be surprised but that's true. Pranay Pathole, a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) happens to be Elon Musk's 'Twitter friend'. Pranay Pathole has become a popular name on Twitter with whom Elon Musk engages and interacts on Twitter.

"A Reddit user had posted a query and I was intrigued. It was related to automatic wipers. I found that very interesting. I thought I could tweet it to Elon. And if he replies, then maybe he could consider that feature for Tesla. And, within a couple of minutes of tweeting, he had responded! I was just blown away by seeing him respond to me," said Pathole.

Earlier, a second-year engineering student from Pune, Maharashtra had tweeted to Elon Musk in 2018 about Tesla's automatic windscreen wipers, and the issue with it during the rain. He got an instant reply from Elon Musk, who wrote, "Fixed in next release."

Surface of Mars captured by the Curiosity rover



It's, I'm looking at another planet. Millions of miles away. In space. I am looking at the surface of a planet people only managed to peek a few hundred years ago. The world is tiny compared to what's out there. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/MlzUMugjwd — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 20, 2020

The 23-year-old Pranay Pathole has a massive following on the microblogging platform that includes some of the most influential names from around the world. Elon Musk who is very active on the micro blogging site has 77.9 million followers on Twitter.

How is the Twitter friendship going?

Pranay Pathole has pinned tweet about Mars, to which Elon Musk had responded. This tweet received 28K retweets and some 138K likes and counting.

Pranay Pathole's GitHub profile describes him as 'Machine learning engineer', 'Nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter'.

Pranay say when Elon Musk responded to him for the first time, that was the highlight of his life. And now the interactions have become very casual.

Last year several crypto investors criticised Musk for making comments against Bitcoin that triggered a downward spiral in valuation of the digital currency.

He had then responded by saying 'crypto experts' should think about what the billionaire had achieved before passing 'toxic and hateful' comments on him.

While responding to Pranay's tweets, Elon Musk shared a news report on how internships helped him gain experience during his formative years.

Elon Musk even said that he enjoyed working with Peter Nicholson, a top executive at the Bank of Nova Scotia but added that the bank did not give him a raise.

How does Pranay Pathole feel about their 'Twitter friendship'

Pranay Pathole says he and Elon Musk talk back and forth through Direct Messages (DMs) on Twitter.

Pranay says Musk is super friendly. "It doesn't feel like you are interacting with the world’s richest person."

Pranay Pathole says Elon Musk is very frank and straightforward and is apparently very active on Twitter.

He says Musk is very active on Twitter because whenever he DM's him, he gets a reply within minutes.

Their DM conversations range from topics like making life multi planetary, why going to Mars is very essential.

Pranay Pathole says SpaceX CEO has also shared about his past and his upbringing with him.

"He told me about how he flew from South Africa to Canada with just 2,000 dollars, and a suitcase full of books."

In 2015 he saw a video of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket land. That time he became a huge fan and supporter of Musk.

Pranay Pathole has been applying to Masters programs in the US with aspirations to someday work with Musk.