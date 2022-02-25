Meet Pterosaur, world’s biggest mid-Jurassic flying animal found in Scotland

Headlines

Meet Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s children, Nishtha, Aryaman, Aryaveer

India vs England World Cup 2023 warm-up game called off due to rain in Guwahati

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Meet IIM alumnus, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC in 2020, resigned as IAS officer after 10 years due to…

Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni spotted in new look with ponytail, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

Meet Rakesh and Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s children, Nishtha, Aryaman, Aryaveer

AI swaps actors playing Marvel, DC superheroes

5 most expensive cricket bats in the world

Health benefits of peanut butter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

India-Canada Row: EAM Jaishankar in Washington says, "small minority of sikhs talk about terrorism"

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Pterosaur, world’s biggest mid-Jurassic flying animal found in Scotland

Scientists have termed the new species as ‘Dearc sgiathanach', which is a Scottish Gaelic name meaning both “winged reptile" and “reptile from Skye.”

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Are you intrigued by dinosaurs and other ancient animals? This flying animal will interest you a lot.

Researchers have spotted a fossil on the Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland. This fossil has been described as the biggest pterosaur from the Middle Jurassic period discovered so far. The new findings were published in Current Biology this week.

Scientists have termed the new species as ‘Dearc sgiathanach'. The term is pronounced as “jark ski-an-ack,” which is a Scottish Gaelic name meaning both “winged reptile” and “reptile from Skye.”

Based on American paleontologist Stephen Brusatte, the discovery is ‘a superlative Scottish fossil’. Referring to the state of preservation of the fossil, “far beyond any pterosaur ever found in Scotland and probably the best British skeleton found since the days of Mary Anning in the early 1800s”.

Pterosaurs or pterodactyls, who are commonly known as flying reptiles, have existed from the Late Triassic that was around 228 million years ago. They were the first vertebrates to fly. Many people who saw the movie series – “The Land Before Time” are already familiar with the animal as it was one of the main characters.

Despite having names quite similar to dinosaurs, pterosaurs are not same as the latter. Prior to this new finding, scientists believed that pterosaurs were rarely bigger than 1.6 meters during the Triassic and the Jurassic, Brusatte said, but “now we know they were capable of getting much bigger.”

The fossil was found in 2017 by a PhD student Amelia Penny at the shores of the Isle of Skye. She and her team members were ecstatic to find out that its not just a skull but a whole skeleton. Excavation was conducted and the precious fossil was then discovered.

After studying the fossil under a microscope, the Scottish researchers found that the flying animal was still in growing stages.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Punjab: Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest enters day 3, train movement remains hit

DNA TV Show: Brutal rapes of minors in Ujjain, Sikar reveal sad reality of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

School Holidays in October 2023: Schools to be closed for these days, check complete list here

Honda Activa Limited Edition scooter launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,734

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance partners with Indian designer, introduces easy-to-wear AFEW Rahul Mishra label

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE