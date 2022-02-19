VIRAL: Bear, her cubs gatecrash wedding in Chhattisgarh - WATCH video

Videos of wild animals strolling into residential areas going viral are more common than most people might imagine. Something similar occurred at a wedding reception party in Kanker, Chattisgarh where two uninvited ‘guests’ gatecrashed the function.

In the video, a mother bear and her cub can be seen strolling through the venue of the occasion. Most of what the bear does is that she goes towards the main stage, sniffs it and turns back.

Fortunately, none of the guests had gotten injured as they had already left at the time the bear and her cubs had walked in. A venue worker who shot the video can be noticed asking his coworker, “attack toh nahi karega? (Hope she won’t attack us?)”.

They are not happy with the arrangement. It seems. https://t.co/9Af4fErhdb February 16, 2022

Eventually, the family of bears left without causing any damage. IFS officer Parveen Kasan had negative thoughts about the whole incident when he shared the video himself, “They are not happy with the arrangement.”