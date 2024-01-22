Meet man who lives in home adorned in gold, owns 7000 cars, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

The Sultan's palace boasts five swimming pools, 257 bathrooms, and over 1,700 rooms. In addition to 110 garages, there is a 200-horse stable with air conditioning.

The world's richest monarch, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, boasts an empire of luxury cars, including his private Boeing 747 plane valued at a staggering billions of dollars. Regarded as the wealthiest ruler globally, Bolkiah's opulent lifestyle extends to his private jet, adorned with gold.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's private jet houses a bedroom, office, and diamond-studded chandeliers for his comfort. His collection includes a Boeing 767-200, an Airbus A340-200, and two Sikorsky helicopters, all used for various travel purposes.

According to reports, Sultan Bolkiah possesses the world's largest collection of rare automobiles and owns an impressive array of approximately 7,000 vehicles, with an estimated total value exceeding 5 billion dollars. The Sultan of Brunei got a custom-designed Rolls Royce, featuring an open roof to accommodate the umbrella on top of the car and covered in gold plating from the grill to the tires.

The Sultan's palace boasts five swimming pools, 257 bathrooms, and over 1,700 rooms. In addition to 110 garages, there is a 200-horse stable with air conditioning. The palace's dome is adorned with 22-carat gold.

Named Istana Nurul Iman Palace, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's residence was constructed in 1984 after Brunei gained independence. Recognised as the world's largest palace, it spans over 2 million square feet. The palace's value surpasses 25.5 billion rupees, as per Jeekyu's report.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also owns 300 Ferraris and 500 Rolls-Royces in his automobile collection, showcasing his love for luxury vehicles.

According to a GQ report, visitors to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's private zoo can enjoy the sight of approximately 30 Bengal Tigers. The extravagant lifestyle of Brunei's Sultan is indeed a testament to unparalleled wealth. He held the title of the world's wealthiest individual until 1980. According to Forbes, Hassanal Bolkiah's net worth was last assessed in 2008, amounting to an impressive Rs 1.4 lakh crore ($20 billion). To put Hassanal Bolkiah's extravagant spending into context, reports from The Times UK indicate that the Sultan continues to allocate approximately $20,000 (Rs 15 lakh) for a single haircut. However, Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani's wealth and net worth are way above that of the Sultan of Brunei.