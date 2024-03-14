Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

One of his most notable achievements is his Guinness World Record for leading the successful plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes, a testament to his commitment to environmental conservation.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, scion of the illustrious Mewar Dynasty, epitomises a blend of tradition and modernity, carrying forward the legacy of his esteemed lineage while driving innovation and progress. Born into the world's oldest serving dynasty, Lakshyaraj has embraced his familial duties with fervor and zeal, making significant contributions to both business and society.

His journey is one of resilience and determination, marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in various spheres. From his early years, Lakshyaraj displayed a keen interest in public service, education, and sports, setting the stage for his multifaceted endeavors.

One of his most notable achievements is his Guinness World Record for leading the successful plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes, a testament to his commitment to environmental conservation.

Lakshyaraj's academic pursuits took him to prestigious institutions both in India and abroad, where he honed his skills in hospitality management. Armed with knowledge and experience, he returned to Udaipur to contribute to the family business, the HRH Group of Hotels.

His tenure within the HRH Group has been marked by a dedication to preserving heritage and enhancing guest experiences. Lakshyaraj's meticulous restoration of the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace stands as a testament to his vision and leadership, transforming it into a globally renowned destination for regal weddings.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Lakshyaraj is deeply involved in sports, particularly cricket, where he holds esteemed positions within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. His passion for the game and commitment to its development have earned him admiration and respect within the cricketing community.

As a custodian of the royal house of Mewar whose 13th king was Maharana Pratap, Lakshyaraj ensures the preservation of his family's heritage while embracing modernity. His endeavors extend beyond business and sports, encompassing a love for art, literature, and culture.

In Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, we find a beacon of inspiration—a leader who embodies the values of tradition, innovation, and service, leaving an indelible mark on both the business landscape and society at large.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.