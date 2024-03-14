Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Zepto orders to cost more now, Dunzo rival becomes first quick-commerce company to charge for…

Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds: Know why Pitbull, Rottweiler, bulldog, other dog breeds are banned in India

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This Akshay Kumar, Abhishek heroine did side roles till age 30, rejected 28 films, then became international star

This actress stole, ran from home to be in Bollywood, ate garbage to avoid starving, became India's highest-paid...

Alia Bhatt opens up on her bond with Isha Ambani: 'We both...'

HomeViral

Viral

Meet man, who belongs to Maharana Pratap's family and is prince of Udaipur, holds 7 Guinness World Records in...

One of his most notable achievements is his Guinness World Record for leading the successful plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes, a testament to his commitment to environmental conservation.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 07:21 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Facebook
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, scion of the illustrious Mewar Dynasty, epitomises a blend of tradition and modernity, carrying forward the legacy of his esteemed lineage while driving innovation and progress. Born into the world's oldest serving dynasty, Lakshyaraj has embraced his familial duties with fervor and zeal, making significant contributions to both business and society.

His journey is one of resilience and determination, marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in various spheres. From his early years, Lakshyaraj displayed a keen interest in public service, education, and sports, setting the stage for his multifaceted endeavors.

One of his most notable achievements is his Guinness World Record for leading the successful plantation of 21,058 saplings in just 40 minutes, a testament to his commitment to environmental conservation.

Lakshyaraj's academic pursuits took him to prestigious institutions both in India and abroad, where he honed his skills in hospitality management. Armed with knowledge and experience, he returned to Udaipur to contribute to the family business, the HRH Group of Hotels.

His tenure within the HRH Group has been marked by a dedication to preserving heritage and enhancing guest experiences. Lakshyaraj's meticulous restoration of the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace stands as a testament to his vision and leadership, transforming it into a globally renowned destination for regal weddings.

Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Lakshyaraj is deeply involved in sports, particularly cricket, where he holds esteemed positions within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. His passion for the game and commitment to its development have earned him admiration and respect within the cricketing community.

As a custodian of the royal house of Mewar whose 13th king was Maharana Pratap, Lakshyaraj ensures the preservation of his family's heritage while embracing modernity. His endeavors extend beyond business and sports, encompassing a love for art, literature, and culture.

In Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, we find a beacon of inspiration—a leader who embodies the values of tradition, innovation, and service, leaving an indelible mark on both the business landscape and society at large.

 

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh breaks silence on reports of wife Charan Kaur's pregnancy

Vedanta launches transformative initiative ‘Panchhi -Sapno Ka Udaan’ project

Weather update: IMD predicts warmer days ahead in Delhi; check full forecast for summer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement