Meet 19-year-old Hannah Carroll: The next Baba Vanga?

Well we are talking about 19-year-old Hannah Carroll who predicted 11 major events of 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Meet 19-year-old Hannah Carroll: The next Baba Vanga?
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Have you heard about Baba Vanga? Yes, the famous Bulgarian mystic who predicted several current events during her lifetime. Many people still believe that her prophesies are coming true even though she passed away in 1996. But now a new name is emerging on social media. Well, we are talking about 19-year-old Hannah Carroll who predicted 11 major events of 2022. She is now being compared to Baba Vanga after both of them correctly predicted the Queen's death.

Who is Hannah Carroll?

Hannah

Hannah Carroll hails from Massachusetts, USA. She is in the news for her predictions at the age of 19. Hannah made 28 predictions for the year 2022, and  eleven of them have already come true, including Rihanna's pregnancy and the birth of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's child. 

Accurate Prediction on  Kim Kardashian

Hannah Carroll is said to have accurately predicted the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Her next prediction is that Kourtney Kardashian will be pregnant. The 19-year-old girl has also predicted Kendall Jenner's engagement and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

Hannah has impressed her 75,000 followers with her predictions, and now she's started doing personal readings. According to reports, Hannah's personal readings help her earn about £1,500 (nearly Rs 1.5 lakh) a month.  "Lots of the predictions I've made for people personally have come true and they always tell me how accurate I was which is so nice to hear." said Hannah.

She further said,""I normally do about 15 readings every two to three days, depending on how busy I am. I never thought of doing this as a career before, and I never thought people would see my predictions that I made in January, but everything is going really well. I definitely trust my intuition even more now, and I'm just waiting to see what else that I've predicted will come true."

