Man recreates Pakistani woman’s viral dance performance, internet is highly impressed

Meanwhile, a Mumbai man is gaining popularity on social media for imitating Ayesha's performance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you want to lift your spirits, you should definitely watch the video we're about to show you. Before that, we all knew that earlier a video of a Pakistani woman dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding went viral on social media. Netizens praised the girl, identified as Ayesha, for her performance, and she quickly became a sensation. Meanwhile, a Mumbai man is gaining popularity on social media for imitating Ayesha's performance. The clip which was shared by user named Arsalaan Khan on Instagram went crazy viral for obvious reasons. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @the_arsalaan_khan

In the clip, Arsalaan, a Mumbai native, can be seen recreating the viral performance. And he nailed it. He perfectly imitated the Pakistani girl named Ayesha, and you might end up watching him groove on a loop. "Whenever I refresh my Instagram scroll feed, yahi dikhta hai. Socha bana he lu," Arsalaan captioned the clip. 

After being shared online, the video garnered a whopping 4.4 million views. Netizens were incredibly impressed with man's fabulous moves and on-point recreation. They took to the comment section to share their reactions. “Ek nmbr ise kehte hai koi takkar ka mila nice bro,” pointed an individual. “Uh look so similar to him haha,” shared another. “Congratulations aap mumbai aare ho,” wrote a third. “Aag laga diye bhai tumne,” posted a fourth. “Seen this video more than 50 times still can't stop laughing,” wrote a fifth.

If you haven't watched the clip of Pakistani girl's performance, take a look here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

