Man finds cobra hiding in his helmet, scary video goes viral

A man's pre-bike ride routine took a terrifying turn when he discovered a snake coiled inside his helmet.

In a heart-stopping moment, a man stumbled upon a slithery surprise as he prepared to embark on a bike ride – a cobra hiding snugly within his helmet. The startling incident was captured on video by @snake_hunter_mallu, an Instagram user boasting 20,000 followers. The short clip has now become a sensation, rapidly spreading across various social media platforms.

The video, which unfolds like a suspenseful scene, captures the cobra concealed within the helmet and, to add to the shock, the reptile hisses at the man. Unfortunately, details regarding the location of this spine-chilling encounter remain undisclosed.

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered an astounding 615k views, with users from around the globe expressing their shock and horror in the comments section.

Netizens had varied reactions to the clip:

One user exclaimed, "This is beyond shocking."

Another wrote, "Omg, it is so scary."

A third user shared, "This is very scary."

A fourth user echoed the sentiment, saying, "Omg, this is so scary."