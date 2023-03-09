Man abuses Rapido driver in Bangalore in viral video, Police say ‘strict action will be taken’

Image: Twitter

The Bengaluru Police have shown the willingness of taking a hard stand in the Rapido driver abuse case. They have announced on Twitter that strict and necessary action will be taken in this case.

Earlier, a video surfaced on social media in which an autorickshaw driver was seen hurling harsh words towards a Rapido driver. He also snatched the pillion rider’s helmet and smashed it against the ground. He didn’t stop there and kept calling the Rapido driver a ‘foreigner’. He objected to the bike’s white board number plate as well.

The bike driver had recently dropped a female rider at a nearby location, and then he faced the wrath of the autorickshaw driver who was outrightly racist and angry.

The incident’s video made it to Twitter and everybody started calling out the local police for not taking any action in the case. Now, the local administration has responded in the matter, and it seems there would be a case against the autorickshaw driver basis the video.

@indiranagaraps is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken. https://t.co/QosaVAF0gO March 7, 2023

It was also known that the bike driver was from the Northeast India, but his identity hasn’t yet been ascertained. Sometime ago, Bengaluru had seen violence against the migrants from the Northeast India in some pockets of the city. A swift action in the Rapido case would instill a sense of safety in the migrant workers.

