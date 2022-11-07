Viral video: 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' played in Drake's concert, receives mixed response

Photo: Instagram/ dj_realest

A video from Drake's concert that played a remix version of renowned Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's popular song, 'Didi tera devar Deewana', is making rounds on the internet. The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

The video has gathered mixed reviews from people. While some appreciated the gesture and grooved with the track, others did not like it so much.

Born on September 28, 1929, the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier this year on February 6. She is a widely loved singer who has mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. She was remarked as the 'Queen of Melody, 'Nightingale of India', 'Voice of the Millennium' by her fans.

Read: 'To you belongs my heart and..,' IAS Athar Aamir Khan posts photo with wife Mehreen Qazi

The popular track, 'Didi tera devar Deewana' is from the iconic movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead role. 'Didi tera devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam and written by Dev Kohli. The song was composed and directed by Raamlaxman (Vijay Patil).