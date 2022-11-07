Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' played in Drake's concert, receives mixed response

An old video from Drake's concert goes viral with a remixed version of 'Didi tera devar dewana' playing in the backdrop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Viral video: 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' played in Drake's concert, receives mixed response
Photo: Instagram/ dj_realest

A video from Drake's concert that played a remix version of renowned Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's popular song, 'Didi tera devar Deewana', is making rounds on the internet. The video was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

The video has gathered mixed reviews from people. While some appreciated the gesture and grooved with the track, others did not like it so much. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chirag Gandhi (@dj_realest)

 

Born on September 28, 1929, the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier this year on February 6. She is a widely loved singer who has mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. She was remarked as the 'Queen of Melody, 'Nightingale of India', 'Voice of the Millennium' by her fans. 

Read: 'To you belongs my heart and..,' IAS Athar Aamir Khan posts photo with wife Mehreen Qazi

The popular track, 'Didi tera devar Deewana' is from the iconic movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead role. 'Didi tera devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam and written by Dev Kohli. The song was composed and directed by Raamlaxman (Vijay Patil). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Detox: 5 ways to cleanse your kidney
Dusshera 2022: Arvind Trivedi, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors who played Raavan on screen
Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here
From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: All the highest run-scorers in Men's T20 World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rucha Hasabnis aka Rashi welcomes baby boy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.