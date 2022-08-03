Search icon
Kannauj labourer goes to withdraw Rs 100, finds Rs 2,700 crore in bank account

UP, Kannauj: Bihari Lal works at a brick kiln.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

UP, Kannauj news

45-year-old Bihari Lal, a daily wager who earns Rs 600-800 per day, went to withdraw Rs 100 from his Jan Dhan account in the Bank of India in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district but returned with the shock of his life. He found Rs 2,700 crore in his account. 

Bihari Lal works at a brick kiln. He said he asked a bank official to check the account thrice. The official also said the money showed against his name in official bank records.

"I then asked him to check my account again, after which he checked it thrice. Even when I could not believe it, he took out the bank statement and gave it to me," he said.

However, as he reached home, he was told he had only Rs 126 in his account and the previous amount was due to a system error.

District manager Abhishek Sinha told the reporters that it appeared to be a banking error. Lal's account had been seized for some time as a precaution.

Bihari Lal became a billionaire for a few hours. He now has a story to tell now.

With inputs from IANS

