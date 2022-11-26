Judge smokes in bed in her underwear during Zoom court hearing, suspended | Photo: Instagram/@jhonjacome (Screengrab from viral video)

A judge from Colombia was dismissed on November 22 after she was caught smoking in bed during a video court hearing. Judge Vivian Polania is seen smoking a cigarette while lying in her bed in the video. According to The Independent, she was present for a Zoom court proceeding involving a car bomb terror attack.

A 34- year-old judge was seen in the video taken last week attending the hearing in what appeared to be just a top and her underwear. She got into trouble after one of the lawyers attending the call accused her of improper conduct, according to The Independent. She received a three-month suspension after the Norte de Santander Judicial Disciplinary Commission found that she had broken numerous administrative rules.

Regarding the photos on her personal Instagram, Polania has previously received criticism. This time, however, she was demoted due to her professional behaviour; at the time she appeared on Zoom in only her underwear, the judge was deliberating a case regarding the bail of a man being held for a car bombing that occurred in June 2021.

The Judicial Disciplinary Commission determined, according to the New York Post, that Polania stayed in the hearing with her webcam off for nearly an hour. When she turned it on, she was depicted as being "casually dressed with sleepy eyes" while lying in bed in a "disgraceful" state. The judge quickly switched off her camera after learning that it had been enabled.

The video of the conference call has gone viral on social media.

En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV November 17, 2022

According to the document, "(the courtroom) provisionally suspends Dr. Heidy Vivian Polana Franco from the position of first municipal criminal judge with the role of itinerant guarantee control of Ccuta, for the term of (3) months," Infobae reported.

