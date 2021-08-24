Jija-Saali ki masti! Sisters-in-law teases groom, stops him from putting ring on bride - WATCH viral video here

This is the season of weddings, and no wedding today goes without some fun and laughter. Several videos have been going viral on the internet these days where the bride, groom, and bride's sister-in-law are seen having fun during the rituals, be it wedding dance, sangeet ceremony, or engagement.

Amidst this wedding season, one such video has gone viral on social media, where during the engagement ceremony, the sisters-in-law are seen teasing the groom by stopping him to put a ring on the bride.

The groom is seen sitting on his knee to put the ring on his bride, but the bride's sisters present there keep stopping him from doing that. After this, the bride gets angry and starts arguing with his would-be sisters-in-law. The bride, seeing this, silences her sisters and asks her groom to put the ring on her finger.

See the viral video here:

Netizens are loving this video that has gone viral on social media as the fun-turned-fight between bride and sisters-in-law are very rare to spot. The video has been uploaded on Instagram Reels by a user named Shelly Priyansh Gupta, who captioned the post with the name of bride and groom written in short form 'Prish.'

Many people reacted to this video, as one said, 'god bless,' other said, 'adorable', while a user, jokingly, wrote, "Wowwww memorable moment."

What do you think of this moment?