Infant born with 2 penises due to rare medical condition, doctors chop off bigger one

File Photo

The birth of a new-born in Brazil has shocked doctors across the country. This rare infant has been born with two penises and has to undergo a surgery to get one removed.

According to the doctors, this boy is one of the rare infants born with a second appendage and the treatment requires removal of the larger penis.

The boy is suffering with a rare medical condition, known as diphallia. This condition is typically seen in one in a million babies. As per doctors in Sao Paulo, only 100 men have been reported to have this condition in the history of medical literature. The first ever reported case in medical literature was spotted in 1609.

A detailed report of this medical condition was featured in the Journal of Pediatric Urology. It states that the boy’s two penises lay side by side.

As per the medical journal report, the second penis was removed when the boy was two years old, but it remains unclear about why the procedure was delayed until so long.

Based on the boy’s condition, the doctors had first decided to remove the small penis, but the boy wasn’t able to urinate from this one and hence the doctors decided to remove the larger one.

Based on this report, the decision has been made according to the "functionality and not on size".

The journal report explains the medical procedure in detail and states that the operation was successful. The boy now has only one erection chamber in the remaining penis.

Doctors assert that most men with duplicate penises can still enjoy normal sex lives and birth children. According to the MedicalNewsToday, such men still have a higher risk of dysfunction in the kidney systems.

The main reason for diphallia comes into effect during the development of the genitals.