Happy New Year 2024: These are the last places in world to welcome 2024

Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

HomeViral

Viral

Happy New Year 2024: These are the last places in world to welcome 2024

Turning our attention to uninhabited lands, Baker Island and Howland Island in the United States hold a unique position.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:17 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the world celebrates the start of a new year, the journey into 2024 unfolds across different time zones. While many have already stepped into the new year, there remain a few remote corners where the arrival of 2024 is yet to unfold, echoing a tale that spans through history.

The story of New Year celebrations dates back to ancient times, when the Romans marked the start of a new year in March. But it was Julius Caesar who changed the game, making January 1 the widely accepted New Year's Day. This tradition crossed oceans and centuries, shaping the global New Year's Eve celebrations we know today.

In this grand play of time zones, the first whispers of 2024 surfaced in Kiribati, a charming nation in Oceania. On Kiritimati Island, also known as Christmas Island, the clock struck 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm IST on December 31, 2023, kicking off the joyful beginning of the New Year.

Following Kiribati’s lead, neighboring Tonga and Samoa joined in, welcoming 2024 at 11 am GMT. The celebration then passed through New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, painting the skies with colorful displays and lively gatherings to mark the start of a hopeful year.

Amidst these global celebrations, there are corners where time holds a bit longer, savoring the final moments of the departing year. American Samoa, nestled in the heart of the South Pacific, stands as the last inhabited haven to bid farewell to 2023 and embrace the arrival of 2024.

Turning our attention to uninhabited lands, Baker Island and Howland Island in the United States hold a unique position. At 12 pm GMT on January 1, or 5:30 pm IST on January 1, these tranquil, unpopulated places witness the closing of 2023, paving the way for the dawn of a brand-new year.

As time ticks forward, the essence of hope and unity binds the world together in shared aspirations. From the first light on Kiritimati Island to the final moments on these distant islands, the journey into 2024 signifies humanity’s pursuit of fresh starts and new beginnings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

ISRO heralds 2024 with satellite to study black holes in space, here's everything you need to know

How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE