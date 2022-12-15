Dulha-dulhan ki hathapai: Groom tries to forcefully feed mithai to bride, gets punches in return, viral video

Screengrab

New Delhi: People are always excited about their weddings; they look forward to it for months because it marks the start of their new life, but it can also become a battleground between the bride and groom. Now a video of a bride and groom fighting each other on stage has gone viral on social media. The clip has been shared on Twitter by user named @gharkekalesh and it has amassed nearly 80k views till now.

Kalesh B/w Husband and Wife in marriage ceremony pic.twitter.com/bjypxtJzjt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 13, 2022

In the clip, a bride and groom are seen standing on a stage surrounded by their relatives, as they are at every Indian wedding. The groom is seen feeding the bride at the beginning of the clip, but the ostensibly sweet moment quickly turns nasty when the groom begins coercively feeding the bride, which causes her to push back.

The bride punches the groom in an instant. The groom, annoyed by her actions, does not back down and slaps her back. This ended up leading to a flood of violent attacks by both parties as the bride and groom started a full-fledged physical fight on stage. Even after both sides were pulled apart, their relatives repeatedly tried to intervene and halt the fight.

The video is undeniably hilarious. Netizens took to the comments section to try to figure out what sparked the fight. Others thought the video was funny. Others wondered if it was an arranged or love marriage. One of the social media users sarcastically wrote, "Mai ni karne wala ab shaadi hahaha." Another one said, "WWE hogya ye toh in logo ka."