Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Dulha-dulhan ki hathapai: Groom tries to forcefully feed mithai to bride, gets punches in return, viral video

Now a video of a bride and groom fighting each other on stage has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

Dulha-dulhan ki hathapai: Groom tries to forcefully feed mithai to bride, gets punches in return, viral video
Screengrab

New Delhi: People are always excited about their weddings; they look forward to it for months because it marks the start of their new life, but it can also become a battleground between the bride and groom.  Now a video of a bride and groom fighting each other on stage has gone viral on social media. The clip has been shared on Twitter by user named @gharkekalesh and it has amassed nearly 80k views till now. 

In the clip, a bride and groom are seen standing on a stage surrounded by their relatives, as they are at every Indian wedding. The groom is seen feeding the bride at the beginning of the clip, but the ostensibly sweet moment quickly turns nasty when the groom begins coercively feeding the bride, which causes her to push back.

The bride punches the groom in an instant. The groom, annoyed by her actions, does not back down and slaps her back. This ended up leading to a flood of violent attacks by both parties as the bride and groom started a full-fledged physical fight on stage. Even after both sides were pulled apart, their relatives repeatedly tried to intervene and halt the fight.

The video is undeniably hilarious. Netizens took to the comments section to try to figure out what sparked the fight. Others thought the video was funny. Others wondered if it was an arranged or love marriage.  One of the social media users sarcastically wrote, "Mai ni karne wala ab shaadi hahaha." Another one said, "WWE hogya ye toh in logo ka."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dare to bare like Urfi Javed? See bold photos
Pistachio health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include it in your diet
Punjab: India's largest 20 acres bio-energy plant to reduce threat of paddy straw burning
Black Panther inspired Lexus RX 500h F Sport SUV looks straight out of Wakanda, check it out
Viral Photos of the Day: Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar sets fashion goals, Aditya Seal distributes sweets
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.