Gold cube worth $11.7 million seen in New York's Central Park - Know why

The phrase all that glitters is gold found itself a new meaning at New York City’s Central Park. A cube made out of 24 karat gold appeared out of nowhere alongside its own security on Wednesday. It was created by a German artist named Niclas Castello.

It was dropped purely as a publicity stunt in order to grasp attention towards a cryptocoin.

“Never before in the history of humanity has such an enormous amount of gold been cast into a single, pure object. Gold - the eternal metal. Symbol of the sun, of light, of the good.” Castello said, describing his artwork.

According to Castello, his cube is "a conceptual work of art in all its facets." Staying true to itself “Castello Coin” was released in the form of cryptocurrency with its own physical artwork.

An NFT in pertinence to the coin will also go on auction this month later.

According to a New York Times report, Castello, age 43 years old, publicly displayed his cube for one whole day in order to shine the light on the rarity of his own craft. Castello says that his cube is not for sale. If it were actually on sale, the gold in it alone would cost around $11.7 million.