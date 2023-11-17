Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Students at IIIT Kottayam took Diwali celebrations to a new level with a viral video showing a firecracker battle between hostel buildings.

In a surprising turn of events, the festival fervor at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam reached new heights as students engaged in a spirited firecracker battle during Diwali celebrations. The incident, captured in a now-viral video circulating on social media, has ignited both amusement and criticism.

The footage reveals two groups of students launching fireworks at each other's hostel buildings, turning what is typically a joyous occasion into an unexpected display of pyrotechnic warfare. Spectators gathered at windows and balconies witness the colorful spectacle as rockets traverse the night sky between buildings.

In a particularly intense moment, a firecracker breaches the walls of a building, casting a brief, dazzling glow and sending sparks flying, much to the awe of onlookers.

The unusual Diwali festivities have made waves on various social media platforms, with Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram buzzing with reactions. While some voices raised concerns about the potential dangers associated with such antics, labeling the hostel wars as risky, others opted to find humor in the unique celebration.

This unorthodox Diwali celebration at IIIT Kottayam highlights the diverse reactions to traditions and the creative ways in which students express their festive spirit, sparking a lively debate on the intersection of enthusiasm and safety during holiday festivities.