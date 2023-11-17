Headlines

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Apple iPhone users to soon get RCS support, texting with Android users to get better

The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian who earned Rs 5 crore daily, wanted to become cricketer, does not own company, works as…

Instagram announces new editing tools for reels, stories and posts

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Types of meat and their benefits

Gout: Home remedies to lower uric acid levels

Top inspirational movies of bollywood 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Great Indian Family OTT release: Know when, where to watch Vicky Kaushal-starrer family entertainer

This Bollywood actor worked with Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, now sells fruits for a living

Anushka Sharma's outfit at IND v NZ semi-finals grabs attention, the co-ord set is priced at Rs...

HomeViral

Viral

Firecracker clash erupts between boys' hostel groups at IIIT Kottayam, video goes viral

Students at IIIT Kottayam took Diwali celebrations to a new level with a viral video showing a firecracker battle between hostel buildings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, the festival fervor at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Kottayam reached new heights as students engaged in a spirited firecracker battle during Diwali celebrations. The incident, captured in a now-viral video circulating on social media, has ignited both amusement and criticism.

The footage reveals two groups of students launching fireworks at each other's hostel buildings, turning what is typically a joyous occasion into an unexpected display of pyrotechnic warfare. Spectators gathered at windows and balconies witness the colorful spectacle as rockets traverse the night sky between buildings.

In a particularly intense moment, a firecracker breaches the walls of a building, casting a brief, dazzling glow and sending sparks flying, much to the awe of onlookers.

The unusual Diwali festivities have made waves on various social media platforms, with Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram buzzing with reactions. While some voices raised concerns about the potential dangers associated with such antics, labeling the hostel wars as risky, others opted to find humor in the unique celebration.

This unorthodox Diwali celebration at IIIT Kottayam highlights the diverse reactions to traditions and the creative ways in which students express their festive spirit, sparking a lively debate on the intersection of enthusiasm and safety during holiday festivities.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Climb to new heights with these ladder

Meet Hania Aamir, Babar Azam's rumoured girlfriend, called Pakistan's Anushka Sharma, know all about 'dimple queen'

Weather update: IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning in these states; check latest forecast here

Delhi air Pollution: Government forms Special Task Force to curb pollution

Meet Nawaz Modi, wife of billionaire businessman Gautam Singhania, she is in news because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE