Manchester United fans trend #EmptyOldTrafford on Twitter, here’s why

Manchester United home ground Old Trafford | File Photo

Manchester United have started another season on a sour note losing their first Premier League 2022-23 match against underdogs Brighton last weekend. Now ahead of their second match and first away game against Brentford this Saturday, the fans of the football club are up in arms, trending the hashtag ‘Empty Old Trafford’ on social media. For the unversed, Old Trafford is the iconic home stadium of Manchester United.

It is no secret that Manchester United have fallen off their perch since their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson closed curtains of his glittering era around a decade ago. Since then, the footballing giant had attempted to regain greatness with four different managers but all plans to revive the club’s success eventually fell flat. Now, a fifth manager in the face of Erik ten Hag has been given the task to bring back the old glory.

However, a vast majority of the fans believe that the onus for the dismal decade falls not on the managers but the ownership. United is owned by the Glazer family of the US, which got controlling stake of the football club in 2005. Many fans blame them for the club’s decline and consequently want them out. Now ahead of the second season match, a new campaign has emerged.

Having had an underwhelming start to the season, the problems have compounded for the club with a disappointing transfer window and speculations rife about their star player and footballing GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo pushing for an exit.

"How the Glazer’s were allowed to borrow £600M from the bank, bought #MUFC, placed that debt on top of the club, took out £1.5B and placed us on the stock exchange to benefit from dividends is mind boggling," wrote one Twitter handle.

"We need to know the glazers are business reckers, no club they ever bought operates well so we need to be constructive with the criticism. I think #EmptyOldTrafford works better, if the stadium is constantly empty, the matches wouldn't be on prime which affect der TV income," wrote another.

Check out some of the tweets from the #EmptyOldTrafford trend below:

How the Glazer’s were allowed to borrow £600M from the bank, bought #MUFC, placed that debt on top of the club, took out £1.5B and placed us on the stock exchange to benefit from dividends is mind boggling. #EmptyOldTrafford#GlazersOut — Akuapim.Ten Haag (@Zhamani6) August 10, 2022

We need to know the glazers are business reckers, no club they ever bought operates well so we need to be constructive with the criticism. I think #EmptyOldTrafford works better, if the stadium is constantly empty, the matches wouldn't be on prime which affect der TV income — SammieGee (@sammysam0202) August 10, 2022

Personally I'd prefer if those annoyed players would just leave instead!!! Useless retards!!! #GlazersOut #EmptyOldTrafford #MUFC

Annoyed Man Utd players want Cristiano Ronaldo GONE with several players feeling transfer saga is sapping morale https://t.co/9gpxdpdzHE — Stevie (@stevie2wenty) August 10, 2022

Just a reminder this isn’t about transfers it’s about the survival of Manchester United #GlazersSellManUtd #EmptyOldTrafford pic.twitter.com/6NS6M52eYp — PaulMUFC (@pau1luvsutd) August 10, 2022

This is what has to be done.This summer has proved to every fan that the #GlazersOut are the problem and we CAN and HAVE to do our part in pushing them out. There's no coming back from this.They're a DISGRACE.Everyone who loves #MUFC or cares for football:

#EmptyOldTrafford pic.twitter.com/4E2nO5DIX2 — (@TheTomRagnarson) August 10, 2022

