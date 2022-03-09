Elon Musk sparks speculation on Bitcoin creator's identity with mysterious tweet

Elon Musk tries to decode mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity with cryptic tweet. The bitcoin developer is considered to be 'Satoshi Nakamoto,' though the reality is still unknown, and multiple people have been identified as the bitcoin coder at various times. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has sparked speculation about the identity of Bitcoin's creator by posting a strange image on Twitter. The billionaire posted a photo of four FMCG company's brand names, with a few letters from each name circled to make the word "Satoshi Nakamoto."

The true identity of the Bitcoin founder is a subject of much discussion. Elon Musk, surprisingly, was previously suspected of being Satoshi Nakamoto, which he refused and clarified later in a 2017 tweet. With almost 274k likes and 39k retweets on social media, the tweet is still rapidly rising. Over 7200 people have reacted to the tweet by leaving comments. One user commented, “Imagine @elonmusk just comes out and says he’s Satoshi…..”. Another wrote, “Do you have something to tell us?”, while encircling his last name in the tweeted photo.

