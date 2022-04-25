Elon Musk hopes his worst critics stay on Twitter as he nears $43 billion takeover

Pic Courtesy: IANS

With reports that Twitter is poised to accept his ‘best and final’ offer, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to tell all users, even his worst critics, to stay on Twitter. Musk is inching ever closer to buying the micro-blogging platform in a $43 billion deal, which could conclude as early as today.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” tweeted Musk from his Twitter handle.

A little while earlier, Musk posted a cryptic line “And be my love in the rain”, which seems to be from a poem by American poet Robert Frost called ‘A Line-storm Song’.

The world’s richest man had floated across an offer to buy Twitter, calling it his “best and final” offer. While it was earlier reported that the Twitter board was planning to adopt a tactic called ‘poison pill’ to keep the company from Musk’s bid.

However, reports earlier in the day opine that Twitter may now be set announce the $54.20-per-share deal today itself after a meeting between the board and shareholders of the company on the proposed deal. Reports, however, add that the deal could still collapse last-minute despite being in the late stages.

