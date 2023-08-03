Headlines

'Elephant Whisperer' star Bellie becomes first woman tusker caretaker at Nilgiris camp

Bellie and her husband Bomman, featured in an Oscar-winning 40-minute Netflix documentary, lovingly raised abandoned elephant calves Raghu and Amu in the forests of Tamil Nadu.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Belli, a remarkable individual featured in the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers,' has made history as the first woman caretaker in Tamil Nadu. The state government appointed her as the 'cavady,' the assistant to the mahout, at the renowned Theppakkadu elephant camp in the Nilgiris district.

Her appointment was a recognition of her unwavering dedication and outstanding contributions in rearing abandoned baby elephants. Prior to this appointment, Belli served as a temporary caretaker-assistant (cavady) of elephants.

 

 

The Theppakkadu elephant camp, located in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, holds a prestigious position as one of the oldest elephant camps in Asia. Each elephant in the camp is nurtured by a mahout and cavady from the tribal community.

'The Elephant Whisperers,' which received the prestigious Oscar for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards, holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema. Produced by Guneet Monga, the documentary takes place in the Mudumalai National Park of Tamil Nadu and revolves around the heartwarming story of an orphan calf named Raghu. The film beautifully captures the bond forged between Raghu and the indigenous couple, Bomman and Belli, who wholeheartedly care for the elephant.

Belli's appointment as the first woman caretaker is a significant milestone in promoting gender diversity and recognizing the vital role played by dedicated individuals in wildlife conservation and animal welfare.

