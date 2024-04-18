Twitter
Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2023, calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says…

Donuru Ananya Reddy who hails from Telangana secured third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 05:59 PM IST

In a remarkable achievement, Donuru Ananya Reddy who hails from Telangana secured third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023.

Among several videos of UPSC toppers going viral online, Reddy’s interview is also grabbing attention on social media as she mentions India’s star player Virat Kohli to be her inspiration.

In one of her interviews, UPSC's third rank holder admiress the India star by saying,  “Virat Kohli, he is my favourite player, and I think there is a kind of inspiration and never give up kind of attitude he has.”

“No matter what the results are, we must work and strive for our goals,” she further said.

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finally announced the results of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023. Besides securing the third rank, Donuru Ananya Reddy became the topper among females in the UPSC civil services exam 2023.

Meanwhile, Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow secured the top rank in the UPSC CSE 2023. 

