'Delivery wala marte dam tak...': Bizarre address on Flipkart package goes viral, leaves netizens in splits

In case you missed it, one person recently impressed the Internet with his ingenious method of providing his address to Flipkart delivery agent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

'Delivery wala marte dam tak...': Bizarre address on Flipkart package goes viral, leaves netizens in splits
Screen Grab

Deliveries may be a hassle, and if you're the kind that has to tell the delivery person exactly where to leave your box, you know the battle is genuine. It might be a hassle to figure out where the delivery person is and map out the fastest and most efficient path for him to get to your house.

Some folks take the need for landmarks to help guide the delivery person a bit too seriously. You will definitely be as startled as the Internet was by one man's novel explanation of his address to Flipkart.

Nishant, a Twitter user, recently shared a photo of a parcel he received from online retailer Flipkart. What had many on the internet laughing, however, was the courier package's somewhat peculiar address.

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the package was addressed, “Bhikharam, Hari Singh Nagar Gilakor gaav se 1 km pahle right side apne khet ka gate h lohe ka gate h paas mr ek chhoti fatak h or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala huaa h waha aake phone kr dena me samne aa jaunga Jodhpur District- 342312 Rajasthan.”

Over 2 thousand likes and 352 retweets have been given to this viral post.

Also, READ: Viral video: When a UK woman married a blanket in front of her boyfriend

When this post appeared on the internet, netizens were amazed to see the address mentioned on the package. One internet user commented, “Delivery boy ek dum darwaze pe pahunch jayenge.” Another commented, “kitna sincere person hai delivery boy ko koi dikkat nahi ho isliye aise address likha hai.” Another user commented, “Address batao to aise batao.”

