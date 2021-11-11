Close shave caught on cam as motorcycle flies into garment shop - WATCH viral video

It is a regular day of customers haggling with a shopkeeper until a daredevilish freak show was captured on CCTV.

Some freak incidents can never be explained. Such an unimaginable visual recently emerged from a Telangana town. A group of people were fortunate to escape after an out-of-control biker flew right into a garment shop.

The CCTV footage emerged from a market called Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana's Khammam district. The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 pm on Monday night (November 8). The 7 second video initially shows 4 people sitting and chatting in a clothing store. A couple of seconds into the video, suddenly their heads turn and aghast at the sight, their survival instincts kick in.

They jump aside from their seats as a man and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle ram into the shop and land at the counter, missing the people by a split-second. The bike rider is flung to the other side of the counter due to the impact of the crash. A second later, he too gets up unhurt.

#Telangana pic.twitter.com/JNWyi5S4W8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) November 10, 2021

The audio in the clip suggests that the biker was unable to prevent ramming into the shop because had lost brakes on his motorcycle.

Netizens have been left stunned and in splits at how everybody involved, including the biker, miraculously escaped unhurt. Some were also quick to point out how it looked more like a stunt and less like an accident.