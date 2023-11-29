Headlines

This National Award-winning director was asked to remove dead pigs from railway lines, made highest-grossing film in....

This is the world's most profitable company and it is not Apple, Google or Reliance, its owner is...

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

Viral video: Snake found coiled inside biker's helmet, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

Viral video: Couple's dance on crowded railway platform gets thumbs down from internet, watch

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Unhealthy foods that must be avoided

10 Snakes boasting most lethal fangs

Indian batters with maximum sixes in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This National Award-winning director was asked to remove dead pigs from railway lines, made highest-grossing film in....

Bollywood's biggest flop actor, failed to give a solo hit in 24 years, still lives a luxurious life, his net worth is...

India's most profitable film, earned 20 times more than budget, has no superstars, action, comedy, suspense, based on...

HomeViral

Viral

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Chinese hospitals have sparked controversy by introducing "homework zones" for students battling respiratory infections.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a unique approach to support students battling respiratory infections, hospitals across China have implemented designated "homework zones." This move has ignited a vigorous discussion on social media platforms, with opinions divided on whether it places undue academic pressure on sick students or serves as a valuable resource for those eager to continue their studies even in challenging health conditions.

Advocates of the initiative argue that these homework zones play a crucial role in preventing students from falling behind in their coursework during periods of illness. They contend that such zones not only contribute to academic continuity but also offer a semblance of normalcy during a trying time. On the other side of the debate, critics express concern that the pressure to keep up with schoolwork might be too taxing for students already dealing with health issues.

As the practice gains traction with more hospitals adopting homework zones, the ongoing debate highlights the need to carefully consider the well-being of both students and their families when making decisions about educational continuity during illness.

According to reports from state broadcaster CCTV, hospitals in eastern China have set up dedicated spaces equipped with desks, chairs, and infusion stands to facilitate studying for ailing students. Parents are actively participating in assisting their children with schoolwork, creating a supportive environment that caters to both learning and recovery.

One parent, quoted by the South China Morning Post, shared, "I did not intend to let my kid do homework here. But seeing that the studying atmosphere is so good in the hospital, I pushed my kid to do his homework too." Another father explained, "My kid had to do his homework this way because if he did not finish it, he would have to do a lot more when he returns to school after he recovers."

Reflecting on the broader societal implications, the father added, "This is a societal issue. We ordinary families cannot change the unwritten rule that whatever the circumstances, you need to complete your homework."

Meanwhile, the National Health Commission spokesperson, Mi Feng, addressed concerns related to a surge in acute respiratory illnesses. Mi Feng attributed the increase to the simultaneous circulation of various pathogens, with influenza being the most prominent. Last week, the World Health Organization requested additional information from China following a report on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases.

In light of past concerns about transparency in reporting during the early stages of the pandemic, the WHO clarified on Friday that no new or unusual pathogens had been identified in the recent illnesses. The global health community continues to monitor the situation closely amid ongoing efforts to balance educational continuity with the health needs of students.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meghna Gulzar says Deepika Padukone's contoversial JNU visit 'made a dent' on Chhapaak's box office collections

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

Meet engineer who is one of India’s newest billionaires, value multiplied with Chandrayaan-3 success, his net worth is…

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE