'Chicken biryani at Rs 30:’ Menu card from 2001 goes viral, triggers nostalgia among netizens

A recently surfaced photo of a restaurant's 2001 menu card is causing a stir on social media, particularly among 1990s kids.

A wave of nostalgia has swept across social media as a snapshot of a restaurant's menu card from 2001 emerged, thrusting individuals who came of age in the 1990s into a contemplative journey reflecting on the strikingly disparate prices of once-affordable culinary delights.

The shared menu, now making waves on Instagram, unveils prices that are a jaw-dropping six to seven times lower than contemporary rates. Picture this: Chicken Biryani, a savory delight, commanding a mere Rs 30, Mutton Biryani at Rs 32, and the creamy indulgence of Paneer Butter Masala priced at a modest Rs 24.

Online platforms are buzzing with incredulous reactions as users grapple with the stark contrast in prices. One user, injecting humor into the situation, quipped, "In today's dining landscape, we diligently search for the most budget-friendly dish, but here I am, on a quest for the priciest item on this vintage menu." Another sentiment echoed the collective yearning for the "good old days," while someone else wistfully remarked, "Back then, this was considered expensive." A more cynical perspective emerged in a comment stating, "Nothing changed; they just added a zero to all the rates."

A keen observer pointed out the impact of inflation, stating, "That Rs 7 egg roll has now metamorphosed into a Rs 70 egg roll," underlining the striking reality of rising prices over the years. Another user shed light on the evolving affordability landscape, noting, "Chicken roll used to be a mere Rs 10, and now, you can't even snag a Vada Pav for that amount."

As we marvel at the bygone era of accessible culinary delights, the internet's collective sentiment seems to be one of both amusement and reflection. The viral menu card encapsulates not just the evolution of prices but also the tangible shifts in lifestyle and economic dynamics that have unfolded over the past two decades.