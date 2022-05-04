Bride and groom race on village road after wedding, viral video has more than 12 million views

Screengrab from Instagram/@rkkhan6549

Wedding videos are all the rage right now, especially with the wedding season being carried out in full swing. The wedding is a festive occasion for two families and a lot of events take place during the day. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride and groom running in the middle of the road, racing each other after their wedding.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named RK Khan. The video does not have a date in it, however, it shows the bride and groom running on what looks like a village road and seem to be racing each other.

Watch the video here.

There are other people also running along with the newlywed couple and the bride and groom seem to be running behind a vehicle after it departed leaving them behind.

So far, the video has more than 12.4 million views on it and more than 5,80,000 likes on it. Netizens also posted hilarious comments on the video. One user wrote, "Wha ise kahete hai bhag ke saadi karna (Wow, this is called eloping to get married)," while another commented, "Syd ye v koi rasam ho (This is also a ritual, maybe)."

Several users also posted laughing emojis on the video.