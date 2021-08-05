Bluebottle jellyfish found at Mumbai's Juhu beach again, citizens asked to maintain distance

Water bodies on earth are vast and if you come to think of it then only 5 per cent of Earth's oceans have been explored and charted while the oceans account for 70 per cent of Earth's surface. So many creatures underwater are yet to be discovered and we still have no idea about what creature belongs where.

Taking this into consideration, recently a blue jellyfish washed up on Mumbai'sJuhu beach which happens when the marine animals get washed onto the shore during the Monsoon season. It is believed that the rising temperatures of the ocean cause them to wash up to the shore

Now, this blue jellyfish is also known as the Portuguese man-of-war. It is difficult for these creatures to get back into the water as once they are washed up the shore, they get stuck in the sand and it becomes difficult for them to move and mostly die. For some of those who have no idea, jellyfish can be very dangerous and one little sting can kill a person because the pain is too much to tolerate.

And in order to create awareness about this, the Mangrove Cell in association with the Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM) have been putting signs along the beach so that no one gets stung by it. The sting can causes rashes, swelling and terrible pain. In such circumstances, one is advised to pour seawater on it or in a worst-case scenario, the victim is asked to visit the hospital.

"Last few days of strong onshore winds have brought our yearly monsoon visitors back to our shores. Thousands of Portuguese man o’ war have been stranded at Juhu beach today," said the Director of the Coastal Conservation Foundation Shaunak Modi.

The city is taking precautions because in 2018 several jellyfish had been washed up on the shore and many Mumbaikars were stung by them.