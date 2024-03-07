Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

A video of a baby cobra taking refuge inside a shoe has gone viral, showcasing the snake's defensive behavior as it hisses and lunges at the person recording.

In a spine-chilling incident captured on video and making rounds on the internet, a small cobra has been spotted seeking refuge inside a seemingly innocent shoe. The alarming footage, uploaded on Instagram, depicts the baby cobra comfortably nestled within the confines of the shoe, raising its hood, hissing, and even adopting an aggressive stance towards the person recording the incident.

As the cameraman approached, the otherwise composed serpent exhibited signs of displeasure, spreading its fangs menacingly and, at one point, lunging aggressively in an attempt to ward off the perceived threat.

The video, which has now amassed over 1.6 million views, has triggered a variety of reactions in the comments section. Some internet users expressed their sheer horror, labeling the footage as "scary," while others shared their own encounters with these elusive creatures.

One concerned user shared their experience, cautioning, "That's a shock! Clothes and umbrellas need to be checked in a similar fashion." They continued, "On a related note… I had the fortune to rescue and release a similar-sized cobra last year who had lost its way in our apartment complex. Luckily, GKVK university campus nearby, it found a home."

Another user contributed to the discussion, highlighting the seasonal behavior of snakes, stating, "Good post. Monsoons, extreme winters, and summers make them wriggle out of their comfort homes. The skin burns in summer, and in winter, they wish to have a sun bath."

A third user reminisced about a valuable lesson learned, stating, "We were always taught to turn our boots upside down before wearing them for a good reason, from scorpions to snakes... you never know."