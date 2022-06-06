Army aspirants chase, catch mobile snatchers; to be rewarded by Delhi police

Delhi police to reward two Army aspirants

The Delhi police will award two army aspirants, Mohsin and Shehzad Rs 2,000 each for chasing down mobile phone snatchers and recovering the device. The incident took place on June 1 when Mohsin and Shehzad were returning to their hometown in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh from Sangam Vihar, Delhi.

A man got down from an autorickshaw and strangled Mohsin from behind and fled in the same autorickshaw with his phone. Mohsin and his friend Shehzad both chased the autorickshaw and recovered the device from them after putting up a fight.

Mohsin “I and Shehzad were walking from Gujjar Chowk towards Wazirabad Mother Dairy one after the other. Around 6.25 am, an autorickshaw suddenly stopped there. A man got out of the autorickshaw and strangled me from behind while I was talking on the phone. He fled with my mobile phone in the same autorickshaw,” Mohsin said in his complaint.

A senior official said, Mohsin and Shehzad managed to recover the phone and handed the thieves to the police. The accused were identified as Salman (22), the autorickshaw driver, and Saddam (22), who snatched the mobile phone. Both are residents of Seelampur here, the police said.

Mohsin and Shehzad will be rewarded with Rs 2,000 each along with a commendation certificate for their act of bravery on Monday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “An FIR was registered under sections 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Wazirabad police station and the two accused were arrested in the matter.”

The accused persons usually targeted people early in the morning at isolated places. The autorickshaw used in the commission of the crime and three mobile phones were recovered from them. It is being verified if the recovered mobile phones were also stolen, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

