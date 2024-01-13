Headlines

Anand Mahindra applauds spectacular IAF air show rehearsal in Mumbai, video goes viral

Anand Mahindra's recent social media post featuring a captivating video of the Indian Air Force's air show rehearsal in Mumbai has gone viral.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 02:21 PM IST

In a dazzling display of precision and excellence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) took center stage during an air show rehearsal in Mumbai, capturing the attention of onlookers and garnering praise from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Mahindra, a prominent business tycoon, couldn't contain his excitement and took to social media to share a mesmerizing video of the IAF pilots showcasing their aerial prowess. The footage depicted fighter jets executing death-defying manoeuvres against the iconic backdrop of Mumbai's skyline, leaving spectators along the Marine Drive in awe.

Describing the video as "goosebump-inducing," Mahindra's post highlighted the effortless grace with which the IAF pilots navigated their jets through the sky. The breathtaking spectacle prompted bystanders to reach for their smartphones, eager to capture the jaw-dropping moments of the air show rehearsal.

In his caption, Mahindra emphasized the importance of precision and excellence, stating, "The IAF air show rehearsal in Mumbai today. Precision & Excellence. The approach we should use in every task we undertake. To say that the IAF is inspiring would be an understatement."

The viral post quickly garnered a flurry of comments from people across Mumbai, sharing their own captures and recounting their experiences of the impressive rehearsal. One user expressed, "This is so awesome," while another simply exclaimed, "This is so good."

