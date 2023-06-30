'Abhi mazza aayega na bhidu': Delhi Metro's alcohol carrying norms ignite Twitter meme storm

screengrab

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro, established over two decades ago, has become an integral part of the city's transportation network, serving as a crucial lifeline for residents and commuters alike. Renowned for its efficiency and convenience, it has significantly eased the burden of travel in the bustling metropolis. In a recent development, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) introduced a revised policy regarding the transportation of alcohol on metro trains.

Under the revised guidelines, passengers are now allowed to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol during their metro journeys. This change marks a departure from the earlier prohibition on alcohol carriage, with an exception made for the Airport Express Line. The decision came after a thorough review conducted by a committee composed of officials from the DMRC and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The committee carefully reevaluated the previous policy and, based on their assessment, concluded that permitting the carriage of two sealed bottles of alcohol per person aligns the provisions for the Delhi Metro with those already in place for the Airport Express Line. This uniformity in regulations ensures consistency and simplifies the experience for passengers across different metro lines.

However, it is essential to emphasize that while passengers can now carry sealed bottles of alcohol on the Delhi Metro, the consumption of alcohol within the metro premises remains strictly prohibited. This prohibition is in place to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all passengers and to ensure that the metro system continues to operate smoothly.

The recent decision by the DMRC regarding the carriage of alcohol on the Delhi Metro has not only generated discussion but has also sparked a wave of humorous memes on Twitter. Users have taken to the platform to share their creative and amusing takes on the announcement.

Here are some of the hilarious memes:

Inko lagta hai Delhi wale bottle nahi kholenge metro me — Mayank (@nofiltermayank) June 30, 2023