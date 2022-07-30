Search icon
Why #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter? Hint: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor

In May 2022 too, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha began trending on Twitter after the trailer of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:31 PM IST

File photo

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha is trending on Twitter yet again with some angry netizens widely using #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and also refusing to watch his movie.

This is not the first time that the hashtag is trending. Earlier too, the uproar began after the trailer of Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped in May 2022. 

Some Twitter users dug up the actor's controversial statements that's why the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending again on the microblogging site. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was also reeled into the drama due to her past statement.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

What did Aamir Khan say in the past?

In 2015, Khan made headlines due to an alleged remark about India's “growing intolerance”.

"Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will," he had stated. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Netizens brought this old statement and called him anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat. Here’s how Twitterati reacting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

