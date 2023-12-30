10 budget-friendly places in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat sets Guinness World Record for mass Surya Namaskar on new year day

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeViral

Viral

10 budget-friendly places in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style with these 10 budget-friendly destinations in India.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration and joy, and what better way to ring in the new year than by exploring the beautiful and budget-friendly destinations in India. Whether you are a party animal or someone who prefers a quiet and peaceful getaway, India has something for everyone. Here are 10 budget-friendly places in India to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

1. Goa: Known for its lively parties and stunning beaches, Goa is the ultimate destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations. From beachside shacks to high-end clubs, there are plenty of options to choose from.

2. Pondicherry: With its French colonial charm and serene beaches, Pondicherry offers a unique experience for New Year’s Eve. You can enjoy a peaceful evening by the beach or party at one of the many beachside clubs.

3. Rishikesh: If you are looking for a spiritual and adventurous way to welcome the new year, Rishikesh is the place to be. You can participate in yoga and meditation retreats or indulge in thrilling activities like river rafting.

4. McLeod Ganj: Nestled in the beautiful hills of Himachal Pradesh, McLeod Ganj is a peaceful and budget-friendly destination. You can explore the Tibetan culture, visit the Dalai Lama’s temple, and enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains.

5. Kasol: Known as the 'Mini Israel' of India, Kasol is a paradise for backpackers and nature lovers. You can trek to nearby villages, camp by the riverside, and enjoy the local cuisine.

6. Gokarna: Located in Karnataka, Gokarna is a hidden gem with pristine beaches and a laid-back vibe. You can relax on the beach, try out yoga classes, and enjoy the delicious seafood.

7. Hampi: Known for its ancient ruins and architectural marvels, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You can explore the historical sites, go rock climbing, and witness the breathtaking sunset views.

8. Pushkar: Famous for its camel fair and holy lake, Pushkar is a vibrant and cultural destination. You can witness the traditional Rajasthani folk performances, take a dip in the sacred lake, and shop for unique handicrafts.

9. Udaipur: Known as the 'City of Lakes', Udaipur is a romantic and picturesque destination. You can take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, visit the stunning City Palace, and indulge in delicious Rajasthani cuisine.

10. Manali: Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and lush green valleys, Manali is a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts. You can go skiing, trekking, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Himalayas.

These budget-friendly places in India offer a perfect blend of fun, adventure, and relaxation for your New Year’s Eve celebrations. So pack your bags and get ready to welcome the new year in style!

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE