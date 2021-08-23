Will Salman Khan hosted show 'Bigg Boss 15' feature legendary actor Rekha? Channel releases new promo - watch

India’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ premiered on digital platform Voot on August 8. Late in September, the show will shift to its TV version ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be hosted by Salman Khan, who is currently in Russia shooting for his film ‘Tiger 3’ along with Katrina Kaif.

The social media handle of Colors TV channel recently dropped the first promo of ‘BB 15’. In the video, Salman can be seen wading through the jungle in khaki coloured clothes and stumbles upon a singing tree. The tree is none other than veteran actress Rekha voice who asks Salman, “pehchaana?”

Salman then names the tree as ‘Vishwasuntree’ and gives it a ‘pednaam’. As per reports, Rekha has lent her voice to the ‘Tree of Fortune’ which will introduce contestants from ‘Bigg Boss’ when the show shifts to TV after six weeks.

“Yeh kya ho raha hai? #BiggBoss15 coming soon! #BB15 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan,” the video was captioned.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement over the news. “Ab aayega na maza bhidu,” wrote one user while another commented, “Wow so excited for #BiggBoss15.” A this user wrote, “Wowwwwwww unbelievable,” while a fourth one wrote, “bass jaldi app ajaw."

After being roped in for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Rekha applauded the show and termed it as the ‘crash course of life’. She said, “Bigg Boss is a very ‘nayaab’ show, that has all drama, action, fun and thrill and what’s more, you get a crash course of life itself. And if one is patient and resilient, one will evolve to be one’s best self! What could be better poetic justice than that.”

Currently, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot 24 hours a day with a one-hour special episode everyday at 7 pm. The show is being hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar and this season’s contestants include Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh.