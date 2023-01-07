Watch: Estranged couple Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa dance to Pehla Pehla Pyar at family wedding

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

Estrange couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have come together for the wedding of Sen's cousin. The former couple even posed with family members including Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen and shared the stage to pump up the energy of the occasion.

At first, Charu did a solo performance and won praise from the guests. After her performance, Rajeev joined Charu on the stage and they grooved on a romantic dance number Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Salman Khan's film Maine Pyar Kiya. They performed two songs, and then Rajeev lifted Charun and got off stage.

Charu shared this celebration on her vlog and uploaded it on her YouTube channel. At the same wedding, Sushmita Sen also danced on the stage later. Even Aarya actress' ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and her daughters were among the attendees of the wedding that took place in Kolkata.

Here's the video

After living separately, Rajeev and Charu give another try to their broken marriage. But they failed to save their marriage, and they ended their marriage. However, they are co-parenting Ziana. Even Charu said in her last vlog that things are cordial between her and Rajeev.

