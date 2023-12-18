Watch: Ajay Devgn says Karan Johar was his 'sworn enemy', netizens react

Ajay Devg’s answers during the rapid-fire game on Koffee With Karan left Karan Johar amazed.

Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be seen marking their presence in an upcoming episode of the famous talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. On Monday, host Karan Johar took to social media and shared the episode’s promo in which Ajay and Rohit are seen in a fun mood.

Ajay’s answers during the rapid fire game left Karan amazed. Karan asked Ajay, “Do you have a sworn enemy in the industry and if it is, who?” In no time, Ajay took Karan’s name. “Once upon a time, you,” he said. Karan held his throat in response and said, “I got such a shock”.

Karan also asked Ajay, “In the Devgan household, what would be the most common reason if Kajol is not talking to you?” The actor replied, “Waiting for that day.” If reports are to be believed, Karan and Kajol’s friendship hit a rough patch in 2016 when there was a box office clash between Karan’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay’s Shivaay.

Karan talked about it in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, and wrote, “I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.” However, a few years later, the two rekindled their relationship.

Earlier, in one of the episodes of the ongoing season, Karan talked about his rift with Kajol. He said, “It happened years later, with Kajol, which was also like such an emotional bond. We felt we would never be together, both landed up. I remember messaging Kajol when my babies were born and we haven’t spoken in two years. I just sent her images of Yash and Roohi. I said you don’t need to reply but these are what my children look like – Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. Month later, she said it’s my birthday, you don’t have to come but i went. We hugged, we cried and it was done.”

The episode featuring Ajay and Rohit will be out on December 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.