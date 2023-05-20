Viral photos: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet in sexy mini-skirt, crop top, netizens say ‘Palak Tiwari ki choti bahan’

Viral photos: Shweta Tiwari burns the internet in mini-skirt, crop top

TV star Shweta Tiwari is without doubt one of the popular actresses of small screen these days and the hot and sexy actress enjoys a massive fan following. Shweta Tiwari became a household name after playing the role of 'Prerna' in Ekta Kapoor's superhit TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Apart from this, Shweta Tiwaru has worked in several other TV shows and reality shows too.

Shweta Tiwari is quite active on social media and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on Instagram. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Shweta Tiwari on Instagram go viral within no time. Few days ago, Shweta Tiwari took to her IG handle and shared some hot and sexy photos which have now gone viral on the social media.

Watch the viral photos here:

In the viral photos, Shweta Tiwari can be seen wearing a bold white crop top with a deep plunging neckline and she has paired it with a sexy black mini-skirt. She is also wearing a long chain necklace and a beautiful bracelet. The TV star has opted for subtle makeup.

Netizens are liking the photos and are expressing their love for the actress with red heart and fire emoticons. "Mommie on fire," wrote a user. "Palak Tiwari ke choti behan," commented another. A fan wrote, "Santoor mommy."