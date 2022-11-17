Urfi Javed makes striking entry at Splitsvilla X4, Bigg Boss OTT star calls herself 'bomb' in new promo

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is becoming the next big thing in the reality show format. After impressing the masses with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, the social media star is making heads turn with Splitsvilla X4. Urfi is one of the contestants of the 14th season, and among the other 11 girls, Urfi is the hottest and strongest one.

In the new promo shared by Javed, we can see other competitors creating surprises as Urfi makes her dramatic, stylish entrance into the world of Splitsvilla. Urfi introduced herself by saying, "Aapne mujhe expect nahi kiya hoga na... but main aa gayi hu Splitsvilla 14 mein. Main kya phataka le ke aayi hu? Main toh khudh ek bomb hoon, aur mujhe nahi pata ki main kab kaha phat sakti hoon."

Here's the promo

Well, Urfi will make the reality show spicer, and she will give tough competition to other girls. The basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show.

The Bigg Boss OTT star is not just an ordinary contestant. In fact, she has appeared to make the game of love difficult. In another promo, we can see Javed getting angry at contestants, and even lashed out asking, "who do think you're talking to?" Later, she continued stealing the moment by saying, "Phele suno."

Earlier, it was reported that Urfi has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being romantic the actress is more excited about being part of it. Splitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.