Urfi Javed joins Sunny Leone- Arjun Bijlani hosted dating reality show Spiltsvilla X4

After making headlines in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi will finally be seen on television with another reality show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

Urfi Javed

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is all set to be seen on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla X4. Urfi, who is known for her unique fashion sense and has been part of several TV shows such as Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many more, talked about participating in the show as a contestant.

As per the report of IANS, Urfi said that she has been fond of the dating reality show for quite a long and being romantic the actress is more excited about being part of it. She was dating the TV actor Paras Kalnawat in 2017 but later, they parted ways. Although recently, a video of her dancing with her ex-boyfriend went viral on social media.

She said about being part of the show: "I`ve been following MTV `Splitsvilla` for ages, and being a part of this iconic dating reality show is just insane. The show is all about finding an ideal match, and this season brings back that old-world charm of winning your love. I`m a die-hard romantic so there was no doubt I wanted to be a part of this."

Splitsvilla X4 is going to be hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. While the last season was being hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny, the new season will see Arjun replacing Rannvijay. Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput defeated Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav and emerged as the winners. Splitsvilla X4 is going to start on November 12 on MTV.

