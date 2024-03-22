Twitter
This actress took loan from father, worked as cleaner at food joint for Rs 1500, later became top TV star, now...

Before Smriti Irani captivated the audiences with Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she struggled to pay for her Miss India pageant, and even did jhadu, pocha, bartan at McDonald's.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 11:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The actress-politician who worked as a cleaner for Rs 1500 (Image source: Screengrab)
In 2000, producer Ekta Kapoor introduced Smriti Irani to the audience and captivated the masses with her performance of adarshwadi bahu Tulsi Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Before Ekta show's Smriti had a fair share of struggle and took the odd job of a cleaner to survive on her own. 

Recently, in an interview with Neelesh Misra, Smriti said that during her Miss India days, she had to take a loan of Rs 1 lakh from her father. Smriti's father agreed to give her the money to participate in the pageant but on one condition. Smriti recalled, "He said 'I will give you the money, but the condition is that you will have to pay me back, with interest. If you can’t, then I will get you married to a boy of my choice', and I said okay.”

Smriti Irani was one of the participants of the beauty pageant Miss India 1998, but couldn't reach the top 9, along with Gauri Pradhan Tejwani. Smriti managed to give Rs 60,000 to her father, and for the remaining amount, she started a job hunt. Despite appearing on ads, and music videos, Smriti wanted a fixed source of income. Smriti dropped by McDonald's, but the only available job was that of cleaner, so Smriti took it up. 

Smriti Irani on doing jhadu, pocha, bartan at McDonald's for Rs 1500

In the same interview Smriti revealed that when she went to McDonald’s, there were only two slots left. They told her that it was a foundational job and she asked what that was. Smriti recalled, "It was for jhaadu, pocha, bartan, I said okay. It paid Rs 1500. I asked them before joining about the promotion process and the woman hiring me said, 'First work here for a month',"

At McDonald's, Smriti used to work six days a week. On her week off, Smriti used to go for auditions, and that's how she landed the role of Tulsi Virani in Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi. Currently, Smriti is serving as Union Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Minority Affairs.

READ: Smriti Irani recalls having 'zero money' in bank account, still refused to endorse pan-masala despite heavy paycheck

