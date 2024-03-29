This actor left luxury life, sat idle at home, faced financial crisis, then wrote film, is now…

This actor, who gave hits with Akshay Kumar, and Rani Mukerji, sat idle at home after no work, and did voiceovers for money.

Many people come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor, but only a few are able to make their mark in the industry. While climbing up the ladder, an actor faces some difficulties and while some navigate through them softly, others drown in them. One such actor, who gave hits with Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, left acting and sat at home.

The actor we are talking about started doing voiceovers for money after quitting acting and also did some small roles for money. He is none other than Harsh Chhaya.

Harsh Chhaya started working in 1991 at the age of 25 with the TV show Khali Haath and rose to prominence with Mahesh Bhatt’s show Swabhimaan. He starred in several TV shows like Aahat, Hasratein, Rishtey, Justujoo, and more before making his debut in Bollywood.

He made his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta’s comedy-drama Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and then went on to star in several hit films like Bheja Fry, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag alongside Rani Mukerji, My Friend Ganesha 2, Fashion, Oh, My God! alongside Akshay Kumar and Jolly LLB among others.

However, there was a time when the actor left acting and was sitting idle at home. He revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kanan that he survived in less money. He said, “I started doing voiceovers, writing and this is how I started writing a film. When I was doing nothing, then I started writing and wrote a film that I decided to make. And this happened because I went through this phase.”

He added, “If I didn’t have work for two-four months, and then I used to get work for even four days, so I used to work for those 4 days because I had to run errands. At first I thought why am I doing the work I don’t like but today I am in a happy place, otherwise I was very irritated. I started doing voiceovers for money, otherwise, I used to get offers for it but I never did it.”

Harsh Chhaya was married to National Award-winning actress Shefali Shah. However, the couple got separated after 6 years of marriage, and after three years of divorce, Harsh married actress Sunita Sengupta. Talking about his divorce, the actor said, “The separation was pretty tough. Itni puraani kahani hai. Itna samay beet gaya hai…bees pachees saal ho gaye hai (It’s such an old story. So much time has passed... It’s been twenty-five or thirty years). For me, it is a closed chapter.”

Meamwhile, Apart from several TV shows and films, Harsh Chhaya has also starred in several web series. He was last seen in the series PI Meena which garnered much love from the audience. He also starred in Mukhbir-The Story of a Spy and Out of Love.